After Ainslee Konkle performed with the Mercer High School chamber choir at Radio City Music Hall in New York around Thanksgiving, she was stopped on the street by a little girl who asked to have her picture taken with her.
“I felt like a celebrity,” Ainslee, a senior, said.
The day-and-a-half experience was surreal for the 32 kids who opened up Nov. 28 with five Christmas songs for the Radio City Rockettes.
“It was an out-of-body experience,” said Chase Allen, sophomore. “It was definitely a good experience.”
Michalee Christy, director of choirs at Mercer High School, set up the trip to the city. When a producer contacted her in the summer, she thought she was the victim of a prank phone call.
“I actually thought it was a joke and he was not who he was,” Christy said. “I thought it was a scam and was almost ready to hang up on him.”
But she did not. Instead she arranged a first-time trip for the school in the 18 years she has been director of choirs.
Over the years, Mercer choirs have performed at Disney, Chicago, Baltimore and New York City, but never before at Radio City Music Hall.
“It was pretty surreal,” Christy said. “Just being the elite to walk into the backstage door made them feel special and important.”
Their actual performance was also surreal for the group.
“We were all up there and it was terrifying,” Ainslee said. “But it was so fun. It was a complete dream.”
“Being in the spotlight too,” said senior Nathan Haines. “The spotlight hitting us felt great.”
Lilly Davis, senior, said muscle memory took over for her.
“It was awesome,” she said. “It was short but it was amazing.”
The enormity of the situation did not hit Christy until after their performance.
“We were sitting in the chairs and I was thinking, ‘This is where the Tony Awards are held every year,’” Christy said. “’Which celebrity sat in the chair I’m sitting in?’”
