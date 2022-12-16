MERCER – The Mercer County salary board approved salaries and raises for county employees, effective Jan 1:
• New pay rate of $52,000 annually for all law clerks to include the processing of protection-from-abuse orders previously paid per diem.
• Pay step increases on anniversaries of full-time date of hire for all eligible Mercer County employees.
• Loyalty pay of $546 annually effective beginning on the first anniversary date after reaching step 10 for professional and administrative employees for 2023.
This is the 2023 compensation of employees reporting to departments as listed. The rates do not include step increases, upgrades or reclassifications:
• Commissioners – senior chief clerk, $77,454.78;
• Registrations and elections – director, $61,338.68;
• Fiscal – fiscal administrator, $78,050.18;
• Tax assessment and tax claim – director, $73,767.20;
• MIS – director, $92,159.60;
• Human resources – senior director, $86,051.16
• Maintenance – facilities manager, $56,309.60;
• Archives – records technician, $19.25 per hour;
• Emergency management – public safety director, $82,955.60; deputy director, $65,819.26;
• Bridge/liquid fuels – engineer, $90,352.60;
• MH/ID – administrator, $77,454.78;
• Veterans affairs – director, $53,629.16;
• Conservation – manager, $68,153.02; nutrient management specialist, $57,436.34;
• Emergency 911 center – deputy director, $55,636.62
• Children and Youth Services – director, $77,454; assistant director (on leave), $68,153.02; acting assistant director, $68,153.02; CYS solicitor, $90,352.50; case nurse manager, $53,368.64; fiscal operations officer II, $61,338.68;
• Solicitors – solicitor, $51,313.34
• Public defender’s office – public defender, $81,953.30; first assistant public defender, $64,993;
• Mercer County Jail – warden, $81,953.30; chief deputy warden, $71,559.80; deputy warden, $64,528.10;
• Controller’s office – deputy controller, $61,338.68;
• District attorney’s office – first assistant district attorney, $78,050.18;
• Clerk of courts – first deputy, $26.06 per hour;
• Register of wills – first deputy, $26.06 per hour;
• Recorder’s office – first deputy, $19.62 per hour;
• Coroner’s office – chief deputy, $5,637.58;
• Sheriff’s department – chief/first deputy, $65,819.26;
• Treasurer’s office – first deputy, $48,247.42
• Juvenile probation – chief juvenile probation officer, $77,454.78; deputy chief juvenile probation officer, $68,153.02;
• Domestic relations – director, $62,817.82; assistant director, $58,417.32;
• Law library – law librarian, $22.51 per hour;
• Intermediate punishment – director, $77,454.78.
