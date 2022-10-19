HARRISBURG — As a young adult, Selena N. King’s career plans didn’t originally involve governmental work — but a recent appointment will allow her to help serve those in need across Pennsylvania.
King, a Mercer County native now living in Erie, was one of six new members appointed to the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus Foundation’s board, along with a new board chair.
The members’ one-year terms began earlier this year on July 1, according to a press release.
Working as an auditor with the Pennsylvania Department of the Auditor General, King said she felt a mixture of humility and shock when she learned of her appointment.
King previously served as chair of the Erie Democratic Black Caucus, and was appointed to the PLBC Foundation’s board by a nonpartisan group of state House representatives and senators of color, including people of African, Latino or Asian American descent.
A 1998 graduate of Sharon High School, King said she planned on attending law school instead of governmental work.
However, there was one person who influenced King growing up — her mother, Dr. Lora Adams-King. Now superintendent of the Farrell Area School District, Lora was previously the first Black president of the Sharon City School Board.
This family connection allowed Selena to see the ups and downs of local politics firsthand. When the family made a trip to Harrisburg, it gave Selena and her sisters a unique chance to see state government as well.
“I guess the bug bit me later on in life,” Selena said.
Selena graduated from Gannon University with a major in liberal arts and a minor in organizational leadership.
She is also working on her master’s degree in legal studies for dispute resolution from Pepperdine School of Law, which King expects to complete in May.
In her current role with the Pennsylvania Department of the Auditor General, King said she audits volunteer fire departments in the northwest region of Pennsylvania, something she finds both interesting and rewarding.
By meeting with many chiefs and firefighters, King said she hears firsthand many of the challenges volunteer fire departments face, especially labor shortages and financial difficulties.
King also worked with the faith-based nonprofit organization L’Arche, which helps support people with intellectual disabilities.
When it comes to working with the PLBC Foundation, King said the organization has historically been the charitable arm of the caucus, but also does some advocacy.
A hearing organized by the foundation earlier this year looked at youth violence and prevention in Black communities, with a focus on teenagers aged 13 to 15 years old.
The foundation can examine other topics, from Black gun ownership and environmental safety issues to pay inequalities for Black women and housing inequity.
“We’re looking for things outside of the traditional issues that affect the Black and brown community,” King said.
Since her appointment earlier this year, King said the foundation board has had at least three meetings and their first fundraiser on Oct. 25 will go toward the annual James T. Roebuck scholarship, which awards scholarships of $1,000 to at least 10 students.
These scholarship and funding opportunities can allow the students to visit legislators at the state capitol or set up internships with those legislators.
“Hopefully we can get children and college students of color more involved in the governmental process,” King said.
Moving forward, King said she will take her role on the foundation board very seriously, representing not only the Shenango Valley but northwest and western Pennsylvania, since the other five board appointees were from eastern Pennsylvania.
“Sometimes the issues we have out here aren’t always heard in Harrisburg,” King said.
