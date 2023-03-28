Saturday’s ferocious storm threatened the single-day record for calls to Mercer County’s 911 center.
Over a 24-hour period starting when the storm hit about 3 p.m. Saturday, staff logged 11,226 calls into the center, said Frank Jannetti, Mercer County public safety director.
“If that isn’t the record it’s close to it,’’ Jannetti said. “It was really, really intense.’’
Screaming gale-force winds clocked as high as 60 mph pounded the area Saturday afternoon in a storm that left over 25,500 Penn Power customers in Mercer County without electricity.
What made this storm brutal was no area of the county was spared, Jannetti said. Uprooted trees, downed electric lines and lawns turned to muck – which severely hampers utility repair crews, could be found everywhere.
Over the storm’s first four hours, 5,088 calls came into the center.
“That’s unheard of traffic for our county,’’ Jannetti said. and that’s why some people trying to reach the center in those early hours couldn’t get through, he added. “There’s only so many lines that come in.’’
Calls included down trees and power lines and blocked roads.
“The power was out everywhere in the county, not just isolated areas.’’ Jannetti said.
FirstEnergy Corp., which owns Penn Power, called up to 75 private contract line workers from Philadelphia and more from the greater Harrisburg area, Todd Meyers, a representative for FirstEnergy said.
There were still 2,500 Penn Power customers without power 11 a.m. Tuesday. The bulk of those customers should have their power restored by late Tuesday night, with the more isolated cases spreading out into Wednesday, Meyers said.
By 8 p.m. Tuesday the utility’s had whittled the number of customers in the county without power to under 1,000.
Jannetti credited his staff for coming in on their days off and staying extra hours. The center was at full staff throughout the ordeal, he added
“This is a message that we have good, dedicated people,’’ Jannetti said.
There was lots of hidden damage. A house on Sherman Avenue in Sharon is a textbook example.
At first glance the house looked fine. But along the roof line, an attic window was blown out. Then in the backyard, a tree fell, taking down power lines and crushing the garage.
A section of Jackson Street near Jamestown’s municipal building didn’t lose power during the storm. But the home next to the office had a huge tree fall on an electric lined ripping the electric meter off the house’s side. Yet the residence still had power.
Utility crews deactivated the line and were waiting for the tree to get chopped up before restoring power.
Josh Shuttleworth, owner of Penn-West Tree in Hermitage, is busy. His crews have been chopping up downed trees and limbs throughout the area,
“We have work booked out for the next three weeks because of this storm,’’ Shuttleworth said.
And with Mercer County residents facing a cleanup that will continue for days, there’s bad weather news on the horizon.
AccuWeather’s upcoming Saturday forecast eerily resembles last Saturday.
A storm with sustained winds of 22 mph and gusts hitting 51 mph are predicted.
