In a change of pace from normal schoolwork, Mercer County fifth-graders will be practicing writing checks, working jobs and making bank deposits later this spring — all within the confines of small, simulated town.
The program, JA BizTown, based in Bridgeville, allows students to operate a credit union, manage stores and work with teams of other students to run businesses, helping to teach educational concepts such as basic finances, personal economics and working in groups.
In a first for Mercer County, 167 fifth-graders from Ionta Elementary School in Hermitage will be attending JA BizTown on May 10 and 11, said Sandi Carangi, CEO of the Mercer County Community Federal Credit Union and chair of Junior Achievement’s Mercer County advisory board.
“The students run the town, manage the stores, record ads at the radio station — it’s an amazing program,” Carangi said.
In addition to the group of Ionta Elementary School students, a group from Farrell Area Elementary School will visit BizTown this fall. Each group of students will be accompanied by volunteers from the credit union, teachers, parents and Junior Achievement board members.
To make the field trips possible, the credit union and Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania applied for and received a $10,000 grant from the CrossState Credit Union Foundation.
The groups raised another $10,000 — $5,000 from the credit union and $5,000 from Junior Achievement — in matching funds. This allowed both elementary schools to each receive $10,000 to cover the costs related to the program, Carangi said.
Officials at Ionta Elementary School received a $10,000 in early March.
“We’re thrilled that students from our community will have the opportunity to participate in JA BizTown, exploring various careers and learning valuable lessons in personal finance,” Hermitage School District Superintendent Dr. Dan Bell said.
JA BizTown was first started in 2019, but the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the facility from being used for about a year or so.
Carangi and a couple other local representatives later visited JA BizTown in December of 2021 and oversaw students who “loved” the program.
After seeing the program in action, the board — which was already passionate about financial literacy — decided it was important to give Mercer County’s students the JA BizTown experience as well, Carangi said.
“I think there are some students and even some people who have never had the opportunity to have that financial literacy education available to them,” Carangi said. “At Junior Achievement, we really focus on that work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy.”
But before Ionta Elementary School’s fifth graders visit JA BizTown, they’ll have some classwork ahead of time — learning concepts such as writing checks and balancing checkbooks — so that the students can get straight to work when they arrive in May.
The task of teaching the BizTown curriculum at Ionta falls to Eric Horvath, a fifth-grade social studies teacher.
Horvath said the curriculum not only teaches the students concepts they wouldn’t normally learn until high school, but identifies the strengths of different students. This helps determine the students’ roles when they arrive in JA BizTown.
“All the jobs pay the same, so a kid who isn’t necessarily a leader could be a delivery driver, while a kid who’s good at math could be a business’ CFO,” Horvath said.
The indoor facility features 21 businesses made up of four students each, with recognizable brands like Giant Eagle or Sheetz to make the simulation seem more real.
Participating students will receive iPads to do business, and “debit cards” to handle finances, and will have tasks to complete such as depositing paychecks. Students can also go shopping or create advertisements that are read over a radio station within JA BizTown.
However, the overarching goal of each business is to ultimately pay back their business loan, so success isn’t necessarily guaranteed, Horvath said.
“I think it will be really nice for the kids to see what adults do every day and how businesses work,” Horvath said. “We’ll even have a period after the field trip where we go over why certain businesses succeeded and why others might have failed.”
Ionta and Farrell elementary schools were chosen after representatives from the two schools approached the Mercer County advisory board, although Carangi said she hopes other local schools can take advantage of the JA BizTown program in the future.
For more info, visit Junior Achievement’s website at https://westernpa.ja.org, or call the advisory board’s liaison with Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania, Bill Lucas, at 412-376-3126.
