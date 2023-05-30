MERCER – A fire that started in a Mercer barn spread to four other neighboring properties, causing damages estimated at over $300,000.
No injuries were reported.
The fire broke out just before noon at the barn in the rear of a house along East Market Street, said Bill Finley, East End Fire Department’s chief.
From there the fire jumped to a neighbor’s garage on the west side. The garage was destroyed along with a camper sitting next to the garage, Finley said.
At about the same time the fire jumped in the opposite direction and destroyed a large mental refuse container owned by the barn owner, he said. It also damaged a camper owned by another neighbor.
The fire then spread to a fourth homeowner’s garage, which was destroyed and peeled the paint on their home, Finley said.
Heat from the fire melted the siding on a garage of a fifth property owner, he said.
In all Finley pegged damages at over $300,000.
Firefighters were able to use nearby fire hydrants to contain the blaze.
“If it wasn’t for the fire hydrants the damage would have been a lot worse,’’ he said.
All of the damage was contained in a tight area just over 100 yards from the East End Fire Department’s station.
Other fire departments at the scene were: Jackson Center, Springfield Township, Grove City, Pine Township, Jefferson Township and Stoneboro.
Cause of the blaze was undetermined and a fire marshal was expected to arrive late Tuesday afternoon.
