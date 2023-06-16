GREENVILLE — A Mercer man is wanted by police for his alleged role in a drug delivery that resulted in a woman’s non-fatal overdose earlier this year.
Austin Royer, 25, is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession of a controlled substnace with intent to manufacture or deliver, and with reckless endangerment.
The charges were filed Thursday in District Judge Brian Arthur’s court, and Royer’s preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled, according to court documents.
The charges stem from an incident at 3:11 p.m. March 3, when police were dispatched to a report of woman who was overdosing and being brought to a hospital in Greenville by a personal vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.
A Hempfield Township police officer found and stopped the vehicle in the parking lot of Greenville Orthopedic Center, where the woman was overdosing in the vehicle’s back seat. The officer administered two doses of Narcan, reversing the overdose and causing the woman to regain consciousness.
The officer spoke with Royer at the scene, and Royer allegedly said the woman got the drugs from an unknown person in Mercer.
The officer later reviewed the Mercer County 911 center’s records and found that Royer had called 911 from his cellphone but identified himself to the dispatcher as “Jamal,” the complaint states.
On March 9, the woman spoke with a detective from the Mercer County District Attorney’s Office. She said she and another man picked up Royer from his Mercer residence.
Once in the vehicle, Royer offered the woman a piece of folded paper that contained a gray powder and told her to “try it.” The woman snorted the powder and immediately began to overdose.
When asked by the detective if the grey powder provided by Royer caused the woman to overdose, the woman responded “there’s no doubt,” the complaint states.
