MERCER — A local man is scheduled to appear in court later this month after he was accused of indecently assaulting a minor.
Clyde Allan Benjamin Wagner, 33, of 7224 W. Market St., Mercer, is charged with indecent assault of a person younger than 13 years old, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and dissemination of explicit sexual material to a minor.
Wagner's preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday before District Judge Daniel W. Davis.
Police said they received a ChildLine referral on Aug. 10 regarding a 14-year-old female victim and Wagner, according to the criminal complaint.
During an interview on Aug. 17 at the Mercer County Children's Advocacy Center, the victim told police Wagner touched her private areas at a residence in Forrest Brooke Mobile Home Park in Jefferson Township.
The victim said he touched her on more than one occasion even though he told her to stop, the complaint states.
Police later interviewed Wagner on Sept. 9 at the Mercer state police barracks.
Wagner said he knew the girl but denied assaulting her.
Wagner also said his finger may have "grazed" the victim's private area during an encounter in July of 2022, the complaint states.
Wagner previously appeared in court for his preliminary arraignment on Oct. 7 before Davis, according to court documents.
NOTE: Accused individuals are to be considered innocent until found or adjudicated guilty in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.