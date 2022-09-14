A county man is facing charges after he sexually assaulted an intellectually disabled woman while driving her home from MCAR.
Rodney E. Sealand, 66, of 276 Clintonville Road, Mercer, is facing charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person with a mental disability, aggravated indecent assault of a person with a mental disability and indecent assault of a person with a mental disability.
Sealand was arraigned Sept. 7, and he will appear in court for his preliminary hearing at 3 p.m. Sept. 28 before District Judge Brian Arthur.
State police said the victim was a 64-year-old Jamestown woman who attends MCAR in Hermitage, an agency that provides services for adults with special disabilities.
Sealand was a driver with Watson Bus Line Company, which is subcontracted with MCAR to provide transportation for its clients. The victim previously rode Sealand’s bus home from MCAR every day.
An official with MCAR contacted the state police on Aug. 22, and said the victim’s parent contacted him after the victim arrived home late, according to the criminal complaint.
The parent told the MCAR official that the victim said she had been kissing and possibly sexually contacted by Sealand.
The MCAR official then confronted Sealand, who resigned.
State police contacted the victim’s parent, who told police the victim has the mentality of a 6- or 7-year-old due to their disability, the complaint states.
The parent told police that the victim had arrived home about 45 minutes late on Aug. 19, and the victim said she was late because she and Sealand had been kissing at the Greenville Municipal Airport parking lot, and that Sealand had touched her.
The Mercer County Children’s Advocacy Center conducted an interview with the victim Aug. 29.
During the interview, the victim told police that Sealand allegedly dropped off the second-to-last MCAR client and pulled into the Greenville Municipal Airport parking lot.
Police said Sealand asked the victim to come to the front of the bus, then removed parts of her clothing, and touched and kissed her, even though the victim repeatedly told Sealand to stop.
Eventually the victim told Sealand to take her home or she would call the police.
The victim told police she was very afraid of Sealand.
State police interviewed Sealand on Sept. 5. Sealand told police the contact started with the victim kissing him as she left the bus, and over the summer, it progressed to him kissing the victim as well.
Throughout the interview, Sealand maintained to police that, in his view, the contact was consensual and he always asked for consent, which he said the victim provided.
NOTE: All suspects are to be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
