MERCER — A former bus driver has been sentenced in the assault last year of an MCAR client.
Rodney E. Sealand, 67, of 276 Clintonville Road, Mercer, was sentenced by Mercer County Common Pleas Judge Tedd C. Nesbit Friday to one year minus one day to two years minus one day confinement, which can be served on house arrest.
Sealand was also sentenced to eight years probation and must register as a sex offender.
Sealand previously pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated indecent assault of a person who suffers from a mental disability, according to court documents.
Additional charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person with a mental disability and indecent assault of a person with a mental disability were not prosecuted, court documents state.
The charges stem from an incident last year involving a 64-year-old Jamestown woman who attends MCAR in Hermitage, an agency that provides services for adults with special disabilities.
State police said they were contacted by a MCAR official on Aug. 22, 2022, who said he was contacted by the victim's parent after the victim was late arriving home, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim's parent told the MCAR official the victim said she had been kissed and possibly sexually contacted by Sealand.
At the time, Sealand was employed as a driver with the Watson's Inc. bus company. The Mercer-area company was subcontracted with MCAR to provide transportation for clients, and the victim previously rode Sealand's bus home from MCAR daily.
After the MCAR official was contacted by the victim's parent, he confronted Sealand, who resigned.
State police contacted the victim's parent, who said the victim has the mentality of a 6- or 7-year-old due to her disability.
The parent told police that the victim had arrived home about 45 minutes late on Aug. 19, and the victim said she was late because she and Sealand had been kissing at the Greenville Municipal Airport parking lot, and that Sealand had touched her.
The Mercer County Children’s Advocacy Center interviewed the victim on Aug. 29, 2022.
During the interview, the victim told police that Sealand dropped off the second-to-last passenger, then pulled into the airport's parking lot.
Police said Sealand asked the victim to come to the front of the bus, then removed parts of her clothing, and touched and kissed her, even though the victim repeatedly told Sealand to stop.
Eventually the victim told Sealand to take her home or she would call the police.
The victim told police she was very afraid of Sealand.
State police interviewed Sealand on Sept. 5, 2022. Sealand told police the contact started with the victim kissing him as she left the bus, and over the summer, it progressed to him kissing the victim as well.
Throughout the interview, Sealand maintained to police that, in his view, the contact was consensual and he always asked for consent, which he said the victim provided.
HERALD STAFF WRITER Melissa Klaric contributed to this story.
