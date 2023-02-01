MERCER – Mercer Area School District canceled classes Wednesday due to an anonymous tip that someone had compiled a hit list" for potential violence.
A caller made a phone tip Tuesday night on the state’s Safe2Say Something hotline, said Dr. Ronald R. Rowe Jr., the district’s superintendent.
“It was a potential hit list that was reported,’’ Rowe said. “Out of an abundance of caution we decided to cancel classes today.’’
Mercer Police Chief Brad Shrawder said his department received the information which included a home address.
“We went to the house and found nothing that could be substantiated,’’ Shrewder said.
He said he considered the case to be closed.
“Anybody can call in and say anything anonymously,’’ Shrewder said.
Safe2Say is a youth violence prevention program run by the state’s Attorney General office.
The program tells children and adults how to recognize warning signs from someone who may be a threat to themselves and others. Anonymous tips can be reported by phone or online.
Classes were scheduled to resume as scheduled Thursday.
