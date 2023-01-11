After a two-year hiatus, the annual Martin Luther King Day of Remembrance Breakfast will return Monday, recognizing the efforts of Martin Luther King Jr. and those locally in Mercer County to realize the dream of racial equality.
Organized by the Shenango Valley Urban League as an in-person breakfast since 2016, the event was forced to go virtual in 2021 and 2022 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of an in-person ceremony, community members were invited to share tributes of King in an online session.
Urban League President and CEO Dr. Erin Houston said this year’s event will be a return to the traditional in-person format Monday morning at Tiffany’s Banquet Center in Brookfield.
“We want to remember where we have come from, as far as the Black community, when it comes to equality, and realize that even today, there’s still a lot of work to do,” Houston said.
“Hopefully by the time people leave, they’ll feel revived and willing to make a difference in the lives of others, and through that making a difference in their lives as well.”
As part of the event’s return to form, there will be a guest speaker — Rev. Michele Askerneese of The Valley Church, who will speak on how King not only affected her life, but the lives of those in the community as-seen through her lens, Houston said.
Askerneese also continues a tradition of local pastors serving as guest speakers for the event.
“As a community organization, we also want to include the faith-based community as we recognize and celebrate Dr. King’s life,” Houston said.
The event will also feature its Minority Entrepreneur Spotlight, with Kieran Davis of Sharon as this year’s honoree.
Davis, the creator of the business “ContagiousCo,” or “Contagious Collection,” is an apparel company that not only sells clothes, but also a message of making self-love contagious.
The message is based on the importance of mental health, something Davis experienced in his own life.
In sixth grade, Davis’ family — including four brothers — moved to Alabama, pulling him away from his friends and relatives. Davis’ family later experienced other hardships in his youth, including periods of homelessness.
As he dealt with various challenges, both external and internal, Davis eventually learned that he suffered from severe anxiety disorder, which helped drive his interest in mental health and the need to normalize the importance of seeking help when necessary.
“If you car breaks down, you go to a mechanic, and if you’re not feeling well, you go to a doctor. So if you think something’s wrong, why wouldn’t you go to a therapist?” Davis said.
Davis said the stigma toward mental health is especially prevalent among men, who experience higher rates of suicide than women.
“When you’re a man, if you admit something like saying you’re depressed, it’s almost treated like a weakness instead of a strength,” Davis said.
Davis returned to the Sharon area in 2017 and attended Laurel Technical Institute, where he pursued business management and accounting. Davis is now working on his bachelor’s degree.
However, Davis also learned about real-world business, through “2Js and a Bee” and the owner, Laurie Phillips, a previous Minority Business Spotlight honoree, who helped provide guidance as he started his business ContagiousCo, which combines the importance of mental health with clothes.
“I didn’t have a lot of clothes when I was younger but I still knew the statement that clothing had,” Davis said. “So I wanted to make a clothing brand for people who feel alone, or feel unrelatable, so that they can overcome those mental health issues.”
Davis’ business is currently in the process of re-branding in order to better promote his message, and he hopes to one day have a brick-and-mortar location that he can not only sell products from, but provide a safe space for young people.
His business can currently be found online at www.contagiousco.us and on social media at contagious_co.
When informed he was going to be honored at this year’s Remembrance Day Breakfast, Davis said he was surprised and humbled by the recognition, and said it would provide an opportunity to share his story with others.
“The brand just launched in April of 2022, so things have been moving much faster than I expected and I’ve been so humbled by this great opportunity,” Davis said.
Aside from the guest speaker and Davis’ recognition, Houston said the event would also feature a pair of local students who would share essays on what King’s life means to them and how his actions affect their lives today.
