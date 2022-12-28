JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP – The manager of Forrest Brooke unloaded on some residents for creating another water crisis at the manufactured home community.
“We ran out of water due to their own fault,’’ said Tina Seagraves, manager of the Jefferson Township mobile home park. “They’ve been told not to run their water like they do and they do it anyway. They don’t care.’’
On Christmas Eve morning residents fumed when their water stopped flowing from taps. This also occurred in January and again in February.
Residents said water began returning this week but it’s still at low pressure. They repeatedly said park managers blamed residents for letting their taps drip in the belief it will prevent their water pipes from freezing.
And Seagraves said that’s absolutely correct.
“There’s people running their taps non-stop,’’ she said. “They think it’s everybody’s fault but theirs.’’
A boil-water notice was issued to comply with state Department of Environmental Protection regulations, which happens when water pressure goes below a certain level.
The notice was still in place on Wednesday, said Chris Greenberg, owner of Keystone Water Systems in Sandy Lake. Greenberg was hired by Forrest Brooke to assess its water wells.
Greenberg agreed with Seagraves.
“When it gets really cold people in mobile homes tend to let their faucets trickle, particularly at night, to keep their water pipes from freezing,’’ he said.
Before Wednesday local temperatures over the past week at times dipped into the single digits.
There are alternatives such as wrapping water pipes with insulation or heat tape, Greenberg said.
“But people don’t trust that and run their faucets anyway,’’ he said. “The wells weren’t designed to handle everyone running their water at the same time.’’
Greenberg is certified by the state Department of Environmental Protection to conduct water tests. To lift a boil-water notice DEP requires two tests spread over two days to have negative bacteria results.
It’s hard getting an exact number of park residents. In January, DEP put the number at 491, but Greenberg said it’s almost 600 and Seagraves estimated it over 300.
Residents aren’t charged for water usage, Seagraves said. But the park will soon install water meters to see who is gulping down loads of water.
The park is owned by Continental Communities, Oak Brook, Ill., near Chicago. Greenberg said he has been talking to upper managers at the company.
“We’re looking to have some sort of upgrade to create more water,’’ he said. “But this isn’t an easy or quick process.’’
