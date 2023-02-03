HERMITAGE – William J. Moder III has announced he will seek a Democratic nomination for Hermitage commissioner.
He is completing a four-year term, having been elected to four-year terms in 2019, 2015, 2011, and 2007. He has served as a commissioner since 2004.
Moder is an attorney with an office in Hermitage and also an adjunct faculty business law instructor at Penn State Shenango and the online PSU World Campus. He previously served 15 years as a part-time assistant district attorney for Mercer County.
His prior experience also includes vice president and corporate counsel of First National Bank of Pennsylvania.
“As a former assistant district attorney, I strongly support our police, firefighters and first-responders who keep our families and neighborhoods safe,” Moder said.
He is a board member of the Shenango Valley Enterprise Zone Corp. and chair of its loan committee. Formerly he chaired the Hermitage Economic Commission, and has served on several boards, including the Community Library of the Shenango Valley and the Mercer County Regional Council of Governments and its executive committee.
“My banking and loan committee background make keenly aware of the importance of supporting our small businesses,” he noted.
A graduate of Hickory High, Edinboro University and the University of Akron School of Law, he is a member of local and state professional associations. He formerly served as a bar examiner and grader for the Pennsylvania Board of Law Examiners.
“I would like to continue to work with the board and our city administration and staff to deliver quality services to residents while containing costs,” he said.
Moder also expressed continued focus by the board on the city’s initiatives, especially the neighborhood investment program, and its economic development efforts, including LindenPointe and Stateline Industrial Park.
“The proposed development of the Town Center presents an opportunity to re-shape the city toward the goals of its 2030 Strategic Plan,” he added.
Moder and his wife, Margaret (Murrin), are parents of two adult children, Rebecca, Hermitage, and William, Castle Shannon, Pa..
