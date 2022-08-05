Spain Monkeypox

MONKEYPOX EXPLAINEDWhat is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. Its virus is part of the same family of viruses as variola virus, the virus that causes smallpox. Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms, but milder, and monkeypox is rarely fatal.

Monkeypox was discovered in 1958 when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research. Despite being named “monkeypox,” the source of the disease remains unknown. However, African rodents and non-human primates (like monkeys) might harbor the virus and infect people.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?Symptoms of monkeypox can include:

• Fever

• Headache

• Muscle aches and backache

• Swollen lymph nodes

• Chills

• Respiratory symptoms (e.g. sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough)

• A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body.

The rash goes through different stages before healing completely. The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks.

Sometimes, people get a rash first, followed by other symptoms. Others only experience a rash.

How is monkeypox spread?Monkeypox can spread from person to person through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids. It also can be spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex.

Monkeypox can spread from the time symptoms start until the rash has fully healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed. Anyone in close personal contact with a person with monkeypox can get it and should take steps to protect themselves.

Is there a vaccine to prevent monkeypox?There are no treatments specifically for monkeypox virus infections.

Because monkeypox and smallpox viruses are genetically similar, vaccines developed to protect against smallpox viruses may be used to prevent monkeypox infections.

The U.S. government has two stockpiled vaccines—JYNNEOS and ACAM2000—that can prevent monkeypox in people who are exposed to the virus.

Should everyone get vaccinated?No, CDC does not recommend widespread vaccination against monkeypox at this time. During this outbreak, people who are sexually active are not considered to be at risk for monkeypox unless their sexual partners have monkeypox or they have had multiple sexual partners within the past 14 days in areas where monkeypox cases have been reported.

Could my pet get monkeypox?Monkeypox is zoonotic, meaning it can spread between animals and people. However, CDC does not currently believe that monkeypox poses a high risk to pets. We are continuing to monitor the situation closely.

SOURCE: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

