HERMITAGE – A preliminary hearing is Tuesday for a Hermitage woman accused of shaking her baby and causing serious, life-threatening injuries.
Alyssa Jean Tilley, 29, of 725 Dutch Lane, Apartment 23, was charged Aug. 2 with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children after police said she violently shook or hit an infant on July 15.
Police went to Tilley’s residence July 17 to assist Mercer County Children and Youth Services. The caseworker told police that a 3-month-old boy was in Akron Children’s Hospital and that the doctors believed his brain bleeds were likely caused from abuse.
A witness who lives at the residence said the 3-month-old began having seizures the evening of July 15 and they took him to Sharon Regional Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
The next day, the baby began having seizures again and was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital. The caseworker said the boy nearly died while at the hospital, police said.
A report from a doctor at the hospital stated that numerous injuries to the 3-month-old included subdural hematomas, injury to the neck, brain hemorrhage, retinal hemorrhages, altered mental status, and seizure activity. The report stated that these types of injuries are not the result of normal parent-child interaction or minor household falls or injuries sustained at birth, police said.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
