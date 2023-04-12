FARRELL — Even though it’s been 11 years since Rosie Hershberger lost her son, Christopher Hershberger, she says her family has grown since then — through the lives Christopher has helped save since his passing as an organ donor.
Dressed in a tie-dye shirt, Christopher’s favorite design, Rosie shared her son’s story Wednesday at UPMC Horizon in Farrell, where a flag-raising ceremony commemorated National Donate Life Month.
“I think Christopher becoming an organ donor and being able to help others has really helped me in the years since he passed,” Rosie said.
Although Christopher was born with Down Syndrome, Rosie raised her son at home with their family, and she said Christopher continued to brighten the days of those around him — whether it was through a simple smile, or the many activities he was involved with.
Depending on the time of year, Christopher was involved with programs ranging from the Super Kids Race to the Fun in the Sun summer camp. Some of his favorite activities, though, were playing video games or dancing and singing to his favorite songs.
“He always kept things interesting,” Rosie said of Christopher.
One of Christopher’s last performances was at a Greenville basketball game in early 2012, where his family was in the bleachers while he danced along the sidelines with the Greenville cheerleaders. So enthusiastic and skilled was Christopher that the cheerleaders even invited him to learn some of their routines and join the group, Rosie said.
He would never get the opportunity. The following morning, Christopher came to his mom around 4 a.m. complaining of a headache.
Christopher later experienced seizures and was taken to the hospital, where doctors found he was suffering from a brain hemorrhage. Despite attempts by the family and hospital staff to save him, Christopher passed away that day at the age of 17, Rosie said.
“We tried playing his favorite music for him in his hospital bed, and when he didn’t react, I knew he was gone,” Rosie said.
The loss was a difficult one for Christopher’s parents and siblings, and as Rosie tried to process her grief, she considered donating his’s organs.
Although her father had previously advised her against organ donation, Rosie decided to ask someone she thought was a nurse about organ donations. That person turned out to be a social worker who connected Rosie to the Center for Organ Recovery and Education, or CORE.
“I’d always been told, ‘don’t be an organ donor, they’ll take your organs and leave you on the side of the road,’ but it’s not that at all,” Rosie said.
In Christopher’s case, his recovered organs saved multiple lives — some of whom Rosie eventually met.
Rosie said Kurt, then 39 years old, from Prospect, received Christopher’s pancreas, a kidney and some other organ tissue.
Although Kurt still deals with blindness, Rosie said Christopher’s organs allowed Kurt to be present for one daughter’s high school graduation and another daughter giving birth to his grandchild.
“Kurt also told me that before the transplant, he didn’t really like cream cheese with bagels, and now he has a hankering for them,” Rosie said. “But Chris loved cream cheese and bagels.”
Andrea, from Butler, was a college soccer player who learned at the age of 19 she needed a kidney. Although she received a previous kidney donation, it wasn’t until she was 29 that she received Christopher’s other kidney, Rosie said.
Since then, Andrea has given birth to a son with the middle name “Christopher,” in honor of Rosie’s son.
Another recipient, a 12-year-old boy at the time from New York received Christopher’s liver, although Rosie hasn’t had a chance to meet the boy yet.
After donating his organs, Christopher received a normal funeral service — dressed in one of his favorite tie-dye shirts.
“I’d much rather have Christopher here than be speaking here, but he’s not here, and others are,” Rosie said. “It gave a reason to go on and for me to tell people, that there’s hope after death.”
Aside from Rosie, there were representatives from CORE and UPMC present Wednesday that also spoke during the ceremony, which included raising the “Donate Life” flag underneath the hospital’s American flag.
Among the speakers was A.J. Gardner, CORE’s Equity Inclusion Diversity coordinator.
Gardner shared the theme for this year’s Donate Life Month — that of a pond coming to life in the spring, and the far-reaching ripples caused when skipping stones on the water.
Gardner likened the ripples on the pond to the effects of an organ donation, and said about 334 donors saved 858 lives in 2022, more than any year before.
According to CORE’s information, there are more than 100,000 people waiting for an organ transplant nationally, and approximately 7,000 people awaiting transplantation in Pennsylvania.
Every 10 minutes, someone new is added to the national transplant waiting list. A single organ donor can save up to eight lives, and there are 17 people per day who will die without receiving a transplant, the information states.
