HERMITAGE — As Jill Fulmer and her seven-year-old son Matthew stood outside D’Onofrio’s Food Center, they prepared for the holiday season a little differently than most — by ringing bells for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.
They stood in the cold Monday afternoon as shoppers made a donation on their way in or as they emerged with buggies or bags or groceries.
“People have been very generous so far,” Jill said. “It’s been very uplifting to see people willing to donate.”
The Hermitage residents are just a couple of the many volunteers throughout the Shenango Valley raising money for the Salvation Army in Sharon as part of the annual Red Kettle Campaign.
This year’s campaign kicked off on Nov. 11, and will go through Christmas Eve, said Maj. Stephanie Childs with the Salvation Army in Sharon.
The Fulmers became involved with the Red Kettle Campaign through their church, Faith Presbyterian Church in Hermitage.
The family had first started attending the church earlier this year, and learned that the church annually organized volunteers to help with the campaign.
Wanting to do their part, Jill said she and her son signed up this season.
“We thought it was important that we give back to the community, and we wanted Matthew to learn it was important too,” Jill said.
Matthew said he enjoyed the experience too, despite the cold temperatures Monday. and while he looked forward to spending the holiday with his family, Matthew understood the importance of the campaign.
“There’s a lot of people in need,” Matthew said.
Like the Fulmers of Faith Presbyterian Church, Childs said many local churches and other organizations often commit groups of volunteers to cover different shifts and locations. This not only supplies people to man the kettles, but gives the Salvation Army more visibility throughout the community.
That willingness on the part of the bell-ringers to volunteer has been matched so far by the community’s willingness to donate, since as of Tuesday, Childs said the Salvation Army was about $50 ahead of where they were at this time last year, with about $1,100 average being donated daily.
Those funds help cover the Sharon location’s budget, with about $70,000 needed to cover the next fiscal year.
That budget includes programs such as the Salvation Army’s food pantry, which feeds about 230 families monthly. There is also the annual Thanksgiving dinner, which cost the Salvation Army about $8,000 to $9,000 and will feed about 250 families, Childs said.
“We’re definitely seeing more of a need with the food pantry, and with the rising cost of food, we have more people experiencing food insecurity than even two months ago,” Childs said.
While people can donate toward the Salvation Army in Sharon through the Red Kettle Campaign, donations can also be made online.
Visit the Sharon location’s “The Salvation Army Sharon PA” Facebook page and their designated website, easternusa.salvationarmy.org/western-pennsylvania/sharon/ for more information, Childs said.
