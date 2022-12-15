Businesses that apply to the Mercer County Innovation Fund next year will have an additional source of revenue following an expansion of the Shenango Valley Enterprise Zone.
The enterprise zone, which provides low-interest loans to qualified businesses, has expanded its coverage area to include all of Mercer County.
That expansion was approved by the elected representatives of the zone’s member municipalities of Hermitage, Farrell, Sharon, Wheatland, Greenville and Sharpsville, enterprise zone board of directors President Brent Ward said.
“This will let us entertain loans to, really, anyone within the county,” he said.
According to the enterprise zone’s bylaws, the board of directors can only recommend an expansion to the zone’s six member municipalities. At least 75 percent of those municipalities must approve the change.
The enterprise zone had previously expanded its coverage area to include all of its member municipalities in 2020 instead of just certain areas, but this latest expansion was done to collaborate with the oncoming Mercer County Innovation Fund, Ward said.
The innovation fund was first pitched by Rod Wilt, executive director of Penn-Northwest Development Corp., earlier this year, as a potential source of funds for new and existing businesses that could have difficulty finding financial assistance elsewhere.
Penn-Northwest is the county’s lead economic development organization.
These could include technology-based companies without something traditional to put up as collateral, or companies that work in “soft assets” such as trademarks, patents and ideas, Wilt said.
Previously, Penn-Northwest officials could direct such applicants only to Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Central and Northern Pennsylvania, a program of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
With the Mercer County Innovation Fund, Penn-Northwest will partner with Ben Franklin for its underwriting expertise, as well as consulting and guidance, Wilt said.
“It’s not necessarily a new program, but it is a new investment vehicle for us, and now there will be local funds as well,” Wilt said.
Five member organizations contribute to the Mercer County Innovation Fund: Penn-Northwest, the enterprise zone, Community Hope Investment Partnership, the city of Hermitage, and the Greenville Area Economic Development Corp.
A total of $410,000 has been contributed to the innovation fund so far, and funds awarded to businesses will initially be capped at $50,000. Instead of traditional loans, Wilt said the innovation fund will award convertible notes, since these will be based upon perceived risk of the investment.
“These are very patient vehicles — there’s not a defined repayment structure etched in stone, and that gives us the ability to really match the perceived risk and how repayment will be structured,” Wilt said.
However, more agencies can join in the future, which, combined with funds eventually being repaid by participating businesses, could significantly grow the Innovation Fund in the future, he said.
Businesses that receive funds from the innovation fund must also remain in Mercer County or pay the funds back if they choose to leave.
Although the innovation fund has yet to be rolled out with businesses, Wilt said the participating organizations have been enthusiastic so far, with all of the contributors offering input and guidance toward the program.
“We’ll see how it unfolds,” Wilt said.
