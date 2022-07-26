HERMITAGE — As student Aida George painted the "O" in "HOPE," she started with a pair of bright yellow eyes in the center to represent the "Hungry Hungry Caterpillar" — which was already painted a few feet away.
"The caterpillar's my favorite," said George, who will be a senior in the fall. "When we started the mural, I said, 'I want to do that one!'"
The paintings are part of a mural at the Artman Elementary School's interior courtyard, whose previously bare walls now feature uplifting words and characters by the children's author Eric Carle.
Students involved in the Hermitage School District's summer academy program worked on the mural, under the guidance of Jessica Gibb, who teaches art for kindergarten through third grade.
"They did all of this in five days,” Gibb said of the students’ work Monday morning.
The murals were more than just a facelift for the courtyard or a love letter to the works of Eric Carle — it was also a memorial to the late Linda Hickman, who served as a teacher and librarian at Artman Elementary School until her retirement in 2012.
Hickman passed away due to an extended illness on June 11, 2021, Director of Special Services Amy Wanchisn said.
After her death, Hickman's family decided that any donations made in her memory would be directed to Artman, Wanchisn said.
"She loved school and she loved the students," Wanchisn said of Hickman.
School officials then decided to focus on the courtyard area, which is directly connected to the library where Hickman read to and worked with students prior to her retirement.
The new murals are only the first phase of the courtyard's improvements, however. Future improvements could include sails for shade and more child-friendly surfaces, such as turf, to make the courtyard more usable for outdoor classes and activities, Wanchisn said.
"When you're out here, there's not much shade," Gibb said.
When starting the mural, Gibb said school maintenance projected designs on the walls so she could trace them, allowing the students to paint the mural later.
Gibb and her art students had worked on similar murals along the walls of Hickory High School and the Artman Elementary School entrance and exit for students riding the school bus, which Wanchisn said drew positive responses from the students.
"The kids love reading the messages and picking things out when they're coming into school," Wanchisn said.
George, who is studying cosmetology, said she loved painting and had previously seen some of the murals decorating Hickory High School's walls, so she jumped at the opportunity to participate in the mural at Artman.
George also hoped that elementary students who see the murals during class may too be inspired to become artists themselves.
"Hopefully when someone looks it at, they'll like it and think, 'somebody did that, maybe I could do something too,'" she said.
Wanchisn said school officials plan to hold a dedication ceremony involving Hickman's family sometime in the fall after the mural is completed and classes have resumed.
