HERMITAGE — A series of new murals in Artman Elementary School’s courtyard are giving the area more than a facelift — they’re memorializing a past teacher.
Located inside the school, the courtyard’s normally bare walls are now decorated with uplifting words such as “hope” and colorful images of children’s book characters, including the “Hungry Hungry Caterpillar.”
The murals, based on the works and themes of children’s author Eric Carle, were being painted Monday morning by students under the guidance of Jessica Gibb, who teaches art for kindergarten through third grade.
“They did all of this in five days,” Gibb said of the students’ work.
However, the murals also served as a memorial to the late Linda Hickman, who served as a teacher and librarian at Artman Elementary School until her retirement in 2012. Hickman later passed away due to an extended illness on June 11, 2021, Director of Special Services Amy Wanchisn said.
The students worked on the murals as part of the Hermitage School District’s summer academy, but the murals will also serve as the first phase of improvements for the courtyard area, Wanchisn said.
Future improvements funded by donations collected by Hickman’s family and friends could include sails to provide some shade and more child-friendly surfaces, such as turf, to make the courtyard more usable for outdoor classes and activities.
