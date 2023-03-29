SHARON – A musical collaboration between The Penn State School of Music, the Hope Center for Arts and Technology, and the Area Community Theatre of Sharpsville is designed to bring the community together for a concert on the Shenango campus.
Essence of Joy, a musical ensemble from Penn State University’s main campus, will be conducting a master class for area high school students at 4 p.m. Tuesday, led by Anthony T. Leach, director and founder of the ensemble.
Music students should contact their high school choir director to sign up for the workshop, and to perform in a concert with Essence of Joy at 7:30 p.m. following the workshop in Penn State Shenango’s auditorium.
Tickets are $5 (ages 12 and under are free) and benefit the scholarship fund Heart of Shenango for Penn State Shenango students.
Tom Roberts, executive director of HopeCAT, helped to assemble the concert, and reached out to the high schools.
“We’re all working collaboratively, which is a nice benefit for the community,” Roberts said. “This helps Penn State raise awareness and recruitment as well as making a nice impact on the arts.”
It also gives the community a sneak peek at the ensemble’s performance Wednesday at Heinz Hall. Every spring, the ensemble performs for the Penn State president’s concert, held this year in Pittsburgh.
“It’s all relationships at the end of the day,” Roberts said. “Because we have good relationships in the arts through University Park, they helped us pull together what should be a great concert in the Shenango Valley.”
Roberts is part of the Area Community Theatre of Sharpsville, which will be hosting the master class in its Performing Arts Center, 40 S. Irvine Ave., Sharon.
Roberts also studied music at University Park under Leach.
“He’s one of the best in his craft,” Roberts said.
Leach is a professor emeritus of music and music education at Penn State. He served as conductor of the Penn State University choir from 1994 to 2015 and taught undergraduate and graduate courses in choral music education.
Leach holds a Ph.D. in music education and the M.M. in conducting from Penn State and a B.S. in music education from Lebanon Valley College, Annville, Pa. He has received several awards and accolades. He also provided music and direction for several productions presented by the Penn State School of Theatre and Centre Stage.
Leach taught music in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New York City for 14 years. His choirs have performed at festivals through the United States and Canada as well as tours of several countries.
“Essence of Joy is just phenomenal,” Roberts said. “They do a lot of spiritual music. It’s unbelievable – the caliber of singing.
