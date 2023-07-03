People fall into music in a variety of ways.
For two musicians in the Buhl Community Band, it’s how they fell back into music that formed and continues shaping the group.
After graduating from Farrell High School in 1977, Ron Cantrell practically forgot about his saxophone.
After taking lessons since the fourth grade, Cantrell felt he belted out his last tune.
Then something unexpected happened.
Sometime after 2000 he came across an old saxophone through the late Johnny Krizancic, a Hermitage polka musician, producer and record company executive.
“I had it restored and brought it back to life,’’ Cantrell said.
And then he resumed taking lessons. That was it – he was hooked.
“When you’re young, you take music lessons for your parents,’’ Cantrell, who now lives in Sharpsville, said. “When you become an adult, you take it for yourself.’’
It was a natural for him to join Buhl Community Band, which formed in 2006.
Judy Mindicino, a flutist who lives in Sharon, also credits another person for bringing back music into her world.
Mindicino along with the late Fred Boles, a former Sharon High School director, founded the band.
“There was no place for local musicians to play,’’ Mindicino said.
Initially starting out with around 20 musicians, the band has grown to 48 members.
She has served as the band’s director for 14 years.
These days the band is a regular at local venues. They most recently played at the Buhl Park Performing Arts Center on June 25. Since it was close to the Fourth of July, the program featured patriotic songs, and the Wheatland American Legion served as the color guard for the event.
“We like to include members of the community in our performances,’’ Mindicino said.
The band’s free Christmas holiday concert is set for Dec. 6 at Avalon Golf and Country Club at Buhl Park.
For both Cantrell and Mindicino, they are continually drawn to the expanded musical nourishment their respective instruments brings them.
Not only does Cantrell practice on saxophones, he seeks out old ones to restore.
One saxophone he owns, an alto, is decorated with ornate etchings.
“That’s jewelry to me,’’ Cantrell said of his artistic saxophone.
Several years ago on their 40th wedding anniversary, Judy Mindicino got a memorable gift from her husband Frank – a piccolo. The musical instrument is very similar to a flute, which most flutists can play with a little practice.
For most that might have been a letdown. But Mindicino, said she was thrilled.
“I’ve been asking for that for years,’’ she said.
