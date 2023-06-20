SHARON – Tay’marr Biro of Sharon ran over to Myron’s Meal Mobile last week when it was parked outside C.M. Musser Elementary School in Sharon in the hopes of getting his face painted.
Those hopes were realized — the 8-year-old Musser student got a basketball painted on his face and showed it off to everyone with a big smile.
Tay’marr and his friend Antonio Crawford, 9, a West Hill student, played at the kids’ station manned by volunteers from the Buhl Club.
Tay’marr, who said he has spent his first days of summer “sleeping in and playing,” and Antonio were about to have a free meal from the retrofitted school bus.
Myron’s Meal Mobile, sponsored by the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County, kicked off its third summer season of serving hot lunches off the bus.
Myron’s Meal Mobile is a school bus transformed into a mobile feeding unit. It travels to neighborhoods across Mercer County offering a free, hot, nutritious lunch to children, adults, and seniors in need throughout the communities.
During the stop last week, Antonio looked forward to walking tacos.
The meal bus will journey to a different location five days a week throughout the summer for 10 weeks. Lunches are served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For the next five weeks the bus will travel to Musser on Mondays; the Community Library of the Shenango Valley’s Stey-Nevant Public Library branch, Farrell, on Tuesdays; Grove City Memorial Park, Grove City, on Wednesdays; Mercer United Methodist Church, Mercer, on Thursdays; and Hillside Presbyterian Church, Greenville, on Fridays.
Since its inception in 2021, Myron’s Meal Mobile has delivered more than 10,000 meals to those who need it most throughout Mercer County.
The primary goal of the meal bus is to decrease the number of children and families going without meals during the summer.
“There are more than 14,000 people in Mercer County who are living with food insecurity, including 4,440 children,” said Rebecca Page, executive director of the Community Food Warehouse. “The Meal Bus provides additional access to healthy and nutritious food by bringing the meals into low income neighborhoods, eliminating the transportation barrier.”
For more information about Myron’s Meal Mobile, visit www.foodwarehouse.org or check out Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County on Facebook.
