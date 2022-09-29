Hermitage native Brian Greenburg left his Naples, Fla., home this week to attend local events.
“The worst of it missed me,’’ Greenburg said of the hurricane sidescraping his home.
He’s been following news reports of the devastation. Early Thursday reports had 2.2 million Florida homes and businesses were without power but by evening the revised figure was 2.7 million – and continued to rise.
“My place still has power. It’s unbelievable,’’ Greenburg said.
Reaching friends in Naples was practically impossible as phone services got hit as well.
“Companies like Verizon are brining in portable cell towers to bring back service,’’ he said.
But more frightful events await.
“The loss of life is going to be high,’’ Greenburg said.
