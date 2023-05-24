SHARON – Musicians are ready to bust their buttons as the 17th Annual National Button Accordion Festival is set for this weekend in Sharon.
The Apollo Maennerchor Club will once again be the venue for an event that draws accordion enthusiasts nationwide.
“We have people coming as far away as Alaska,’’ said Ron Pivovar, a local accordion player and an event organizer.
For the retired Thiel College arts instructor who lives in Shenango Township, Lawrence County, the accordion is Pivovar’s passion.
This year the festival was able to up its game with a $1,500 grant from the Mercer County Tourist Promotion Agency for expanded promotion.
“We also included the event in our own regular advertising,’’ Peggy Mazyck, executive director of the agency said.
The festival was created to be a family event, Pivovar said.
“This is where you can bring your kids and grandkids to hear good music and eat great food,’’ he said.
Admission is $8 a person Friday and $10 both Saturday and Sunday.
The schedule:
• Friday: 5 to 10 p.m – Get acquainted party, dancing and music jam session.
• Saturday: Noon to 10 p.m. – Dancing and jam sessions indoors and outdoors.
• Sunday: Noon to 9 p.m. – A concert at 12:30 to honor veterans followed by an accordion concert, dancing and jam session. Festival ethnic attire is encouraged.
People don’t have to be a Maennerchor Club member to attend, Tom Amundsen, a club board member said. The organization celebrates German culture.
Traditional German and eastern European food will be sold by the club during the festival.
“We think it’s part of our mission to have festivals like this,’’ Amundsen said.
And added there’s something special about the accordion.
“Nobody has ever heard of sad accordion music,’’ he said.
