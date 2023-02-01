National Fuel Gas customers will see their heating bills cool off as the company cut its natural gas rates by over 10 percent.
NFG said Tuesday’s rate cut means its average customer’s monthly bill will drop to $97.19 from $108.36.
The new rate reflects lower natural gas prices, NFG said. By law a utility can’t profit on the price it charges for gas.
Utility’s are allowed to pass along their gas purchasing costs quarterly. The next quarterly adjustment is May 1.
NFG’s gas costs are 0.75471 cents per 100 cubic feet.
NFG customers having trouble paying their bills should contact the utility at 1-800-365-3234.
Information: www.nationalfuel.com.
