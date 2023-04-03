In recognition of Safe Digging Month this April, National Fuel reminds homeowners and professional contractors to Call Before You Dig. Pennsylvania state law requires residents to call 811 – a free service – before digging to have underground utility lines professionally located and marked. Digging without knowing the approximate location of underground utilities can result in serious injuries, service disruptions and costly repairs.
Before starting any landscaping, gardening or outdoor improvement projects this year, call 811, a toll free national phone number, or visit pa1call.org, at least three and no more than 10 business days in advance of the start of digging projects.
The national 811 phone number connects callers with local One Call Centers. Operators record the excavation locations and notify National Fuel and other underground utilities. National Fuel then dispatches professional locators to mark the approximate positioning of lines. It’s a fast, easy way to be safe and protect those within the vicinity of the project.
“All excavation projects – even small or shallow digging projects like planting trees and shrubs, or installing a fence or mailbox require a call,” said Carly Manino, spokesperson for National Fuel. “Many of the pipeline leaks and emergencies we respond to each year occur when homeowners and businesses dig on properties without knowing the location of underground utility lines.”
The Common Ground Alliance (CGA), a national association representing the utility industry and committed to saving lives and preventing damage to underground infrastructure, states that:
• By calling 811 before digging, the likelihood of damaging a utility line is less than 1%.
• Thirty-six percent of homeowners who plan to dig this year for projects like landscaping, installing a fence or mailbox, or building a deck, pond or patio, will put themselves and their communities at risk by not calling 811 prior to digging.
• The annual rate of damages to buried infrastructure in the U.S. has remained stagnant for most of the last decade and costs the U.S. a staggering $30 billion every year.
