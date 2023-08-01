Garen Sims did his best to convince Hermitage police Chief Adam Piccirillo that he was ready to join the force.
“I have a costume police uniform,’’ Sims told Piccirillo.
“Does it have a badge like this?’’ Piccirillo responded while pointing to his own badge.
That did it.
Sims, 7, a Hermitage resident, couldn’t keep his jaw from dropping when he saw the badge.
Afterward, Sims cited two unbeatable rewards when asked why he wants to be a police officer.
“You get to eat a lot of doughnuts and then arrest people,’’ he said.
That encounter was among many friendly exchanges between local residents and police at Tuesday evening’s National Night Out held outside at Shenango Park Apartments in Hermitage, and the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church in Sharon.
Started in Philadelphia in 1984, National Night Out is designed to improve relations between residents and local police departments to reduce crime.
This was the first time the event was held in Sharon and Hermitage.
While games, free food and other goodies were offered at both locations, there were serious conversations. Police in both communities urged residents to contact them when they see criminal behavior.
“There’s so much crime out there right now,’’ said Rev. Marion Wheeler Sr. “If you see something, say something.’’
Wheeler, pastor of African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, said curbing drug abuse was a priority for him as he believes it stokes crime.
He talked about kicking his own cocaine and alcohol addiction 37 years ago.
“It took me a couple of times before I could connect the dots,’’ Wheeler said of his addiction. “It took awhile, but I finally connected to God.’’
Parents were encouraged to bring their children to have positive interactions with police.
“This is pretty much about fellowship,’’ Detective Justin Wiley with Sharon police said. “It’s about enjoying time together and making it about the kids.’’
Non-profit groups and social service agencies also were present at both events.
Patty Parenti, director of the non-profit Mercer County Family Center, said her organization reaches out to parents to prevent their children from being lured to criminal behavior.
“We try to help parents understand child development,’’ Parenti said. Also, the group helps families with resources in education, employment and health.
The neighborhood around Shenango Park has a crime rate a bit higher than most of Hermitage, Piccirillo said.
“We want people to know they can call us if they see crime and in most cases keep their anonymity,’’ he said. “It creates a trust and a bond if they need to call us again.’’
