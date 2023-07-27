SHARON – National Night Out is coming to Sharon and Hermitage for the first time ever on Tuesday.
“We’re really excited especially because of our partners,” Sharon police Chief Edward Stabile said. “It’s a nice opportunity to engage with the community.”
The city will celebrate National Night Out, an anti-crime event held nationally on the first Tuesday in August.
It will take place in Sharon and Hermitage on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. In Sharon, the event will be in between Ruth AME Zion Church, 95 W. Connelly Blvd., and the police station at 155 W. Connelly Blvd. The Hermitage event will be at Shenango Park, 1400 Bolde Drive.
Stabile said the police department is thankful for its partners in the event, which include Ruth AME Zion Church, Operation Lighthouse, and the Farrell Family Center. The city of Hermitage is partnering with Valley Baptist Church and the Prince of Peace Center, both Farrell.
The event has historically been held in Farrell for several years by former Farrell Mayor Olive McKeithan, who worked to coordinate the events this year in Sharon and Hermitage.
“We have had enough shootings, enough drug overdoses, for people to want to get involved to show their support against crime,” McKeithan said. “We’re really reaching out for a lot of people to come out and do something for the kids.”
The carnival-type atmosphere will include bounce houses for the children and vendors. Donations were accepted for hot dogs and popcorn to be provided free of charge.
National Night Out is designed to promote awareness of crime and drug prevention efforts and strengthen bonds among neighbors and between the community and police.
The program includes a push for residents in participating communities to leave their porch lights starting at 7 p.m. through the night as a symbol of solidarity in the fight against crime.
National Night Out participation can be as simple as having people bring their lawn chairs out into their front yards, or walking around to visit with neighbors, McKeithan said.
“National Night Out will be a very nice show of our commitment together and it will be fun too,” Stabile said. “We’re looking to have a fun and nice evening and we’re hoping as many people as possible can join us.”
