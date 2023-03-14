SHARON – Sharon City School District on Monday approved authorizing committees to solicit bids for grass for Tiger Stadium.
Superintendent Justi Glaros said this does not mean that the board has decided whether to use grass or artificial turf on the field.
“This is not saying that we’re getting natural turf for the stadium. This is not saying that we’re getting synthetic turf for the stadium,” Glaros said. “But the board will be asked to authorize that we seek out the cost of what it would be for natural turf.”
If they were to go with natural turf, the district would re-sod the stadium field.
“It involves us down the road looking at synthetic turf,” Glaros said. “It provides the board with more information.”
The motion was approved by a vote of 6 to 2 with Deborah Roberson and Melvin T. Baker dissenting.
Glaros also said board members are aware that Tiger Stadium is in need of repairs.
In an unanimous vote, the board approved directing district staff to solicit bids for repairs to the stadium.
In February, the district held a special meeting to discuss what should be done with $3.5 million in COVID-19 relief funds that had been earmarked for building a wellness center.
This money cannot be used for turf in the stadium, but can be used for repairs to the stadium’s concrete structures.
On Monday, the board did not discuss a wellness center, but Glaros said, at the special meeting, that the center could be built on high school grounds between the school and stadium.
At the special meeting, Baker informed the board that there is a donor willing to put up $200,000 for site testing and engineering costs leading to putting artificial turf in the stadium.
Baker had said he researched costs of the turf with the donor and concluded that it would cost $700,000 to put in turf and buy a new scoreboard.
Board member Pamela Corini pointed to an engineering study from 2021 that estimated turf would cost $1.6 million and $3.9 million for upgrades to the field house.
Glaros had said the board is facing a challenge and the entire district should examine all options, including looking for grants and partnering with the city to give the students the best advantages.
“The challenge here is for all of them to be stewards of the community’s dollars because we certainly don’t want to raise taxes,” Glaros had said. “Now the season is in front of us, let’s get out the playbook and figure out what it is we can do.”
Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com
