GREENVILLE – Jason Batt is looking to pump up members at the new recreation center in Greenville – in multiple ways.
“We’re not just going to be about sports,’’ said Batt, the center’s program director.
Formally known as the Baughman Family Community Center, it’s named after the late David Baughman, a former Greenville resident whose family foundation donated $500,000 for the $1.5 million project.
Located at the former East Elementary School on Columbia Avenue in Greenville, the community can attend an open house from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 13.
“We’ll begin operating the next day,’’ Batt said.
Covering over 50,000 square feet, the center is a huge commitment to the community.
The school’s gym was largely left intact. allowing for basketball instruction and games.
“We have two pickleball courts we can create there that can be erected and taken down pretty fast,’’ Batt said.
Another bonus is that the stage remains, allowing for live music, dancing and small shows.
The center will include an exercise program for kids at the gym, where Batt will have a 15-minute counseling talk afterwards.
“I want to speak to them about handling adversity in their lives and what’s happening in the world,’’ he said. “I want them to know its OK to talk about their emotions instead of trying to hide them.’’
A $214,000 donation from the Buhl Regional Health Foundation bought new kitchen equipment in what had been the school’s cafeteria. The wellness center room is big and provides a variety of exercising equipment such as treadmills and weight machines.
The recreation center will have 17 employees, mostly part-time, who will demonstrate the equipment and lead a variety of exercising classes.
Licensed day care is expected to be offered starting in May in the downstairs.
“It will have its own separate entrance,’’ Batt said. “And we’ll have lots of security video cameras throughout the building.’’
Those 12 or under can’t be alone without supervision of a parent, guardian or a center staff member if they are available. Those 13 and above are allowed to be at the center without supervision.
Getting to this point was an odyssey. It began in 2016 when the non-profit Community Recreation of Northern Mercer County set out to replace the now-closed Greenville Memorial Swimming Pool.
Faced with prohibitive repair, maintenance and operational costs for the pool, the group searched for another health-related project. It established a partnership in 2019 with the more-than-century-old F.H. Buhl Club in Sharon, which will manage the Greenville center. In October 2021 Community Recreation bought the school building, which had closed in 2015, for $160,000.
There is no owner relationship between the two groups. The recreation center is owned by Community Recreation, which has its own board.
“Our members will have dual membership at the Buhl Club,’’ Batt said.
Final touch-up construction work is ongoing, but the open house is set.
“We’ll be ready,’’ he said.
