SHARON – A New Castle business owner was charged in connection with taking money from the City of Sharon for construction project, funded under a federal pandemic relief program, that was never started.
Garrett Thomas Libby, 33, New Castle, was charged Thursday with theft by deception in allegations reported at April 27 in a project at Croakers, 74 N. Sharpsville Ave., police said.
Police said Libby agreed to install an outdoor patio and privacy wall and was issued a check from the city of Sharon, Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, for more than $5,000 to cover 50% of the cost, with the balance to be paid upon completion.
Police said he failed to complete any work and did not return the money.
The owner of Croaker's, Chris Palipchak, entered into discussions with Libby, who owns Libby's Outdoor Solutions and Design in New Castle, for the project at his North Sharpsville Avenue location.
The cost of the project was to be $10,005 and the city was involved because the project was funded through the city's share of American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Sharon received almost $15 million in ARPA funds and has used a portion of the funds to assist local businesses with start-up and improvement projects.
Palipchak said that Libby never started the project and became difficult to contact. Palipchak provided police with Facebook messages between his wife, Mara, who co-owns the business, and Libby.
Contact with Libby began July 13 and continued through Nov. 21, as they discussed the details of the project. Palipchak reached out to Libby Jan. 16 and he responded Feb. 24, saying that he was having difficulties but still wanted to complete the project.
In March and April, police said Palipchak asked Libby to return the money to the city. Libby said he already paid for materials and would have to return them before he could return money to the city.
A preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled.
NOTE: Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.