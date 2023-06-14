FARRELL – Farrell police Chief Chuck Rubano said the city averted a mass shooting Sunday when police caught two of five people with masks on waiting in a vehicle outside TNT Bar & Grille, in what might have been retribution for a homicide Saturday morning in New Castle.
Due to this incident, and other occurrences, City Manager Ben Prescott issued a public safety announcement ahead of Farrell’s annual Juneteenth celebration Friday and Saturday, with a parade and gatherings at Veterans Square.
“The city being concerned about the safety of the public and erring on the side of caution, is asking all citizens to be more aware of their surroundings during any public events,” Prescott said. “And to report any suspicious activity to the Farrell PD as soon as possible.”
The incidents that spurred Farrell’s alert started about 5 p.m. June 5 in what Rubano called a gun battle in the area of Park Avenue and Union Street in Farrell. The incident happened between the Dairy Queen and the football field, during a football practice. No one was injured.
Then, the New Castle homicide happened Saturday morning.
According to the New Castle News, gunfire erupted around 1 a.m. at a graduation party at Bollinger Playground in New Castle, resulting in the death of 15-year-old Damian Jackson, with two others suffering serious injuries.
The two injured teens are Kaden Nero, who was hospitalized in UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, and Lierre Armstrong Jr., who was taken to UPMC Jameson. Armstrong has since been released.
Jackson and Nero were taken by ambulance to UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle, then flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital, where Jackson died.
New Castle police had not identified any suspects as of Sunday, but Rubano said they sent digital photos of three suspects to Farrell PD, and they were able to identify the three Farrell juveniles, but no one has been charged.
Then, about 24 hours after the homicide, police got an anonymous tip about five people wearing masks waiting in a vehicle Sunday morning on Pennsylvania Avenue outside TNT Bar & Grille.
“The vehicle they were in was bullet-riddled and it matches the vehicle in the gun battle on June 5,” Rubano said.
As police approached the vehicle, three passengers fled. One of them dropped a firearm, but after calling for assistance from Hermitage and Sharon police, the three were not found.
Two juveniles, both 17, were caught. One gave a Beaver Falls address, and one gave a New Castle address. Rubano said Farrell police plan on charging the pair, but did not say what the charges would be or if they would be charged as adults.
“We believe there was going to be a mass shooting,” Rubano said. “I’m really worried. These are young kids that have these guns. One is from New Castle. I think they were up here for retaliation. It was 24 hours after a homicide in New Castle where allegedly some Farrell kids were.”
Rubano said one of the juveniles admitted to being a relative of the 15-year-old Jackson.
That’s the reason for the public service announcement, Rubano said.
“I just want residents and visitors to know what’s happening here,” Rubano said.
He said people complained on social media that he was ruining the Juneteenth celebration.
“We’re going to have a lot of officers here,” Rubano said. “We’re going to make it as safe as possible.”
