A New Castle woman died and a New Wilmington man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle collision Thursday in Wilmington Township.
State police and the Lawrence County coroner's office = identified the woman as 72-year-old Linda Thomas of the 200 block of Englewood Avenue.
Thomas was driving a car that pulled out from a stop sign at Old Mercer Road onto Route 208, heading south, into the path of a car driven by 18-year-old Alexander Glazier of New Wilmington, according to a state police report.
The accident occurred around 5 p.m. Glazier did not have a stop sign.
Thomas was hit broadside on the passenger side front door of her vehicle, and her injuries were from the force of the impact, DeCarbo said.
Police said she was unconscious at the scene and was transported to UPMC Jameson Hospital, where she died around 6:50 p.m. She was pronounced dead at 8 p.m. in the hospital emergency room, according to deputy County Coroner Anthony "Bo" DeCarbo, who said she died from blunt force trauma injuries.
Alexander was transported to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital with unknown injuries.
Both vehicles sustained heavy damage from the impact.
The state police are continuing to investigate circumstances surrounding the crash, the report said.
New Wilmington police and New Wilmington and Volant volunteer fire departments assisted at the scene.
