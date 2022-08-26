FARRELL – NLMK Pennsylvania has 100 million reasons to like its new furnace now under construction.
That’s because its price tag for the steelmaker is $100 million.
“This is a major investment for us,’’ Bob Miller, NLMK’s president said. “This shows our commitment not only to the plant, but the community as well.’’
The new single furnace will replace NLMK’s antiquated 3 furnaces that date to 1960. Steel production technology has advanced leaps and bounds since then, Miller said.
NLMK buys steel slabs and then rolls them into coils. and the company has found looks count when trying to sell their coils.
Slabs from the old furnaces get slammed around, creating nicks and dimples on the steel’s surface – which isn’t appealing to a lot of buyers.
“You don’t want the hood of your car or the outside of your new washing machine to have dimpled steel,’’ Miller said.
Here’s where the mill’s upgrade changes the game. The new furnace, known in the industry as a “walking beam furnace,’’ delivers a velvet finish. Equipment gently lays the heated slabs into the furnace.
“The new furnace will deliver steel with a much improved surface,’’ Miller said. “We can’t fill those orders now. But now we’ll be able to get into that market.’’
Work on the furnace was slowed over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a six-month strike by United Steelwork’s production workers, Miller said.
There’s other things going on here than just pretty looking steel. The new furnace will burn less natural gas than NLMK’s three current furnaces combined.
“It’s like having a 90 percent efficient furnace in your home,’’ Jeff Stidham, NLMK’s general manager said while giving a tour of the furnace.
One feature of the project easily seen by motorists passing the steelmaker is a 239-foot high tower. It’s actually a modern chimney that expels the furnaces leftover gasses. T. Bruce Campbell of West Middlesex fabricated the tower’s steel.
“Emissions of the new furnace will be much less than what we have now,’’ Bill Benson, NLMK’s vice president of operations who also was on the tour. “It’s all about improved quality and lower emissions.’’
It also means the plant can crank out a little more steel than before – roughly 10 percent more, Benson said.
But extra steps were needed in construction. The mill sits adjacent to the Shenango River. and that meant water oozed up almost anywhere crews dug holes on the property water.
That’s not good for creating stable land needed for monster-size heavy equipment like the furnace. So the contractors used special techniques to ensure the furnace’s ground was properly dehydrated.
“It took over two months for the ground to dry,’’ Benson said.
Mammoth sized pipes, some with 16-foot diameters, are needed to pump gas into the furnace. The process also includes recapturing heated air that’s fed back into the furnace again.
Once production begins, which is expected in November, it will take the new furnace two to three hours to heat each slab. That may sound slow but it isn’t, Stidham said. The new furnace can gulp down and bake lots of slabs at one time.
“We’ll have a slab coming out every two minutes,’’ he said.
It’s expected 9 new workers will be needed to continuously feed the furnace slabs. The Farrell mill employs a little over 400 production workers.
On average, 180 construction workers daily toiled away at the project.
“But things are starting to wind down now,’’ Stidham said.
Overall, the project means the plant will be pumping out steel for a long time, Miller said.
“This is an amazing project that solidifies the future of the mill,’’ he said.
