GREENVILLE – Ben Beck didn’t have to move his office very far when he became Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce’s new executive director.
Beck, who previously served in that post from 2013 to 2015, replaces former director Janice Schwanbeck, who resigned in April.
“I’m really excited to be back at the chamber,’’ he said. “My goal will be to find new ways of adding value to our membership.’’
The move from his previous job at Greenville Neuromodulation Center is literally across Main Street from the chamber’s office. The company produces devices used in brain surgery.
“And the chamber’s office connects to the building next door that has other of the center’s employees,’’ Beck said.
With no medical background, Beck took courses to study the brain’s anatomy and function.
“It was a total immersion, but I loved it,’’ Beck said of the experience.
At the neuromodulation center, Beck spearheaded the company’s marketing department. Further, he guided surgeons during operations when they used the company’s products.
“It was a completely different world for me,’’ he said. “My entering the operating room took a lot of technical training.’’
Beck would stand next to surgeons as they made small incisions to reach a patient’s brain.
“The patients were awake during all of this,’’ he said. “It was the most incredible thing I’ve ever seen.’’
As the company grew so did his travels.
“That job took me all over the world,’’ Beck said. “But it was getting old for me. The timing worked out well when the chamber position opened up.’’
Back at his old job, he wants to use his marketing talents to help the chamber’s members.
“I want to look at what are some new and better ways we can get our members’ messages out to potential new customers,’’ he said.
Also, Beck said the chamber is looking to partner with Thiel College on marketing local businesses and communities.
“We also want to look at what can we do better with what we’re already offering,’’ he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.