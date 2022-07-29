FARRELL – Donna Pyles is on a mission to help her hometown of Farrell.
“My goal was to take existing properties and bring them back to life so people can live in them comfortably without major worries,” Pyles said.
Pyles, a Farrell native now based in North Carolina, owns a construction business, DC Construction & Services LLC, with her husband, John.
She has been renovating homes in Farrell and Sharon with very little return on her investment.
“I kind of envisioned this whole process,” Donna said. “This is a labor of love.”
The company has renovated four properties in Farrell and two in Sharon.
Their latest venture is working with the city of Farrell to finish two homes under the Affordable Housing Program acquired through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh.
The grant component of the program is in the vicinity of $140,000 per home, then applicants with moderate to low income must qualify for a mortgage through First National Bank for $70,000 to $80,000.
Each home is about 1,300 square feet with a two-car garage and full basement.
The city applied for grants in 2015 and 2017, with four homes to be remodeled in each round. In 2016, the first home was completed. The final two homes are scheduled to be finished by next spring.
“Council is looking at this as a continued grant that we will apply for,” City Manager Ben Prescott said.
Prescott said after the previous contractor backed out of the project, he was relieved that Donna’s company took over to finish the last two homes – and ahead of schedule.
“She has stepped up and she’s doing a wonderful job,” Prescott said. “Her attention to detail, her follow through, and ability to work with the city. She has done an excellent job to help move the project along.”
Donna said if the potential homeowners do not have a lot of knowledge about home ownership, she likes to educate them and help them through the process, then price the house so they can afford it.
“The goal is to bring the value of the homes in Farrell up and increase the tax base,” Donna said. “If that happens, more businesses will come and provide jobs.”
Donna graduated from Farrell High School in 1984 and still has family in the city.
“This community helped me to be who I am,” Donna said. “I love this community. Farrell is a great place to grow up.”
Her background is not in construction, but she knew she had to do something to pay Farrell back for all it did for her.
“This is a great opportunity for me to come back and bless the community that blessed me,” Donna said.
