SHARPSVILLE — The new Kelly Road Bridge is now open to both lanes of traffic, although parts of the original bridge will be preserved as a local memorial.
Work on the bridge, which spans the Shenango River and connects High Street in Sharpsville and Kelly Road in Hermitage, is about "90 percent" complete, said Nick Tsikouris, project manager with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The remaining work will include some landscaping and preserving the two entrance portals of the original Kelly Road Bridge at the nearby Erie Canal Riverwalk Park, Tsikouris said.
Crews from Mekis Construction could be seen working on the old truss bridge display Tuesday afternoon.
"They're currently in the process of setting that up," Tsikouris said of the display.
The original steel-truss Kelly Road Bridge was built in 1897 for horses and buggies, and was later closed in 2005. A newer, unnamed bridge was built in 1967 right next to the original bridge, but allowed for only one lane of traffic.
PennDOT information determined the 1967 bridge was used by about 475 cars a day, and was classified as being in poor condition. The bridge also had a weight limit of just under 30 tons.
The bridge was the only way to access about a dozen Hermitage residences, the Mahaney Recreation Area and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers offices on the river's west side.
Sharpsville borough Manager Ken Robertson said there were discussions about replacing Kelly Road Bridge as early as the 1990s, and that he was happy to see the new bridge reach completion.
"They did good work and it's a good product," Robertson said of the project.
Construction on the new bridge began in December of 2021, when work crews began demolishing the original Kelly Road Bridge.
The 1967 bridge remained open to traffic as crews built one lane of the new bridge. The 1967 bridge was then demolished, while one lane of traffic was opened using the new bridge until both lanes were completed.
Safety cones and temporary stoplights were placed along High Street and Kelly Road until the new bridge was completed.
Previous estimates by PennDOT expected the bridge would be completed around April of 2023.
However, Tsikouris said the project was completed roughly six months ahead of schedule due to the time originally allowed for design work.
Tsikouris credited Mekis Construction and their subcontractors for the project's speedy completion.
"They wasted no time during design or construction," Tsikouris said of the work crews.
The entire project cost $4.065 million, and was paid with 80 percent federal funds, 15 percent state funds, and five percent municipal funds.
The new bridge is expected to have a service life of about 75 to 100 years, with a smaller rehabilitation project around the 50-year mark. It can also support twice as much weight as the 1967 bridge, Tsikouris said.
It is recommended that traffic obey the 25 mile-per-hour speed limit when crossing the bridge and to be extra cautious during winter, Tsikouris said.
Robertson said county officials expect to hold a dedication for the bridge sometime in the future.
Borough officials plan on installing a memorial plaque at the old Kelly Road Bridge display with some historical information, and will work with the Shenango River Watchers on installing a canoe launch near the riverwalk park.
With the new bridge completed, other projects are expected to take place including plans by Sharpsville officials to improve High Street and a Hermitage plan to improve Kelly Road. Both projects were expected to begin sometime after the new Kelly Road Bridge was completed.
Robertson said the Sharpsville portion of the project is expected to be completed by late 2023 or spring of 2024 at the latest, and that the two road projects and new bridge would make the area "one of the nicest routes the valley has to offer."
"It's scenic and it's beautiful there," Robertson said.
