HERMITAGE — When visitors stop by the Buhl Park Pool this summer, they’ll be greeted by a brand new mural decorating the pool’s entranceway.
Painted in shades of blue, the mural features plenty of nods to Buhl Park’s past and present — from waves of water to the Buhl Park Casino and even the old torpedo that was recovered during the dredging of Lake Julia in 2013.
Markee Juranovich, Buhl Park’s sports and recreation coordinator, said three artists from the Hope Center for Art and Technology in Sharon started work on the mural in early May, and often put in long hours to complete the mural — sometimes working from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., or midnight to 8 a.m.
The mural’s artists were Francesca Baldarelli, Megan Gabriel, and Ashley Vaughan.
“It’s been a short amount of time, but they were doing a lot of work,” Juranovich said.
The mural was unveiled during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday, which was attended by officials from Buhl Park, HopeCAT, and the Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce.
The mural, which will be expanded later this fall after the pool season ends, is one of a few improvements coming to Buhl Park’s pool this summer — the first season with Juranovich overseeing the pool.
Juranovich said the pool had struggled with attendance over the years, and park officials wanted to find ways to increase attendance while improving the pool’s amenities.
One such idea was to make the pool complex more inviting and welcoming with a bright, colorful mural to greet visitors, and the park had a connection with HopeCAT to make that idea possible.
Sarah Scott, HopeCAT’s program director, is the sister of Adam Scott, Buhl Park’s golf director, which allowed park and HopeCAT officials to connect and get the mural underway, Juranovich said.
“The mural project has been a tremendous collaborative group effort and it has been beautiful to watch unfold. The HopeCAT team got everyone on staff involved, from Resident Artists and Adult Training Program instructors, to parts of the administrative team,” Scott said, according to a press release.
“The mural concept was brought to the table and our Arts team developed the design to express both over and under the water elements at the park. Teaching artist Ashley Vaughan, designed most of the mural, while Teaching Artist/Printshop Coordinator Francesca Baldarelli, led the team to the finish line!”
Other changes at the pool include a sound system, lakeside cabanas for rent, and a revamped concession stand menu for offering frozen treats, Juranovich said.
“The mural is really the kickstarter of the improvements at the pool,” Juranovich said. “I’ve been saying for months, we need to make the pool an attraction.”
There has been an increased effort from the staff to be as hands-on as possible as well, including repeatedly checking the water’s cleanliness, manning the concession stand and monitoring the bathrooms, among other duties.
“On Memorial Day weekend, we kept getting so many compliments from people,” Juranovich said.
Visitors will also be allowed to bring in their own food and mini-coolers, although no outside drinks, large coolers, or pizza boxes are allowed.
After opening for Memorial Day weekend, the pool season began last Saturday and will end Sept. 4. The pool will be open daily from noon to 8 p.m., and noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays.
A family season pass is $150, and includes four passes per household. A family add-on per additional family member is $50. Children 3 and under are free.
A single season pass is $75, a daily pass is $10, and Happy Hour from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday is $5.
For more information on the pool’s schedule and other updates, visit buhlpark.org/outdoorpool.
