SHARON – Thursday’s Moe DiGras was a spice-filled event that will create more views along the Shenango River in Sharon.
The sixth-annual fundraiser, which changes its name every year to make it more vibrant, was celebrated under a sprawling, L-shaped tent behind Quaker Steak and Lube in downtown Sharon. Hosted by the Meszaros Family Charitable Foundation, it’s named after the late local entrepreneur Gary “Moe” Meszaros, who co-founded the Lube restaurant chain. Meszaros died in 2015.
“This is our big fundraiser of the year,’’ said Bob Mentrek, president of the foundation.
Proceeds will go toward “Moe’s Way” a walkway that starts next to the Lube at the Connelly Boulevard bridge and follows the river south. The first phase was completed earlier this year.
Costing $248,582, the walkway was a public-private partnership. The next goal is to extend the walkway to Budd Street.
“We haven’t gotten to the planning stages on that yet,’’ Mentrek said.
In all 475 tickets were sold for the event, which featured a New Orleans theme. Cuisine such as crawdads and gumbo were on the menu along with some zesty hot pepper dips for the brave.
While Meszaros wasn’t around for the celebration Thursday, his friends who attended the event said his spirit was everywhere.
“Gary knew how to have fun and how to raise money,’’ Hermitage resident Randy Coleman said.
John “Chip” Mastrian, a close Meszaros friend, agreed.
“Moe would have really liked this,’’ Mastrian said.
