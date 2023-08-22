SHARON – City Centric, a new series on PBS Western Reserve, will focus on Sharon people who reflect the fabric of their community.
The show featuring Sharon will air at 8:30 p.m. Oct 6 on WNEO 45.1/WEAO 49.1. It will also be available on demand via the PBS Western Reserve website, PBS app and YouTube.
Each episode offers a look at one city in the region, focusing on notable community members.
City Centric showcases the talented, dedicated, caring and inspirational people who shape their communities and explores how their communities have shaped them. Each city’s episode features individuals who have these unique characteristics: entrepreneur, revitalizer, entertainer, humanitarian, politician and future/youth. They all contribute to what their city is and where it is heading.
The seven individuals featured are Politician: Molly Bundrant, city council president; Humanitarian: Michael Kotyk, member of the Sharon Recreation Commission and Mercer County Trails Association; Future: Taylor Galaska, city councilman and president of the Sharon Historical Society; Revitalizers: Jim Landino and Jen Krezeczowski, owners of JCL Development; Entrepreneur: Alane Jewel, artist and owner of A2B; and Entertainer: Tom Roberts, former president and executive director of Hope Center for Arts and Technology.
City Centric is more than a new series for PBS Western Reserve, according to Ryan Donchess, program and production manager.
“It’s a passion project for us that highlights the many great people in our vast viewing area who enthusiastically strive to make their communities better,” Donchess said.
