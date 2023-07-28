HERMITAGE — With a new plan in place for the Hermitage Athletic Complex, city officials are pursuing state funds to bring the first phase of the plan’s recommendations to fruition.
At the Hermitage Board of Commissioners’ meeting Wednesday evening, the board members voted unanimously to adopt a master site plan update for the Hermitage Athletic Complex, 750 S. Darby Road.
The plan update outlines a series of improvements and additions that can be made to the complex, including new parking, extended trails, flat fields, a pump track for cyclists, and a bouldering area for children, according to city documents.
Environmental Planning and Design LLC performed the plan update and incorporated input from the city parks and recreation board. The update was approved by the city’s parks and recreation board and the Hermitage Community and Economic Development Commission, city Manager Gary Hinkson said.
Although the complex’s master site plan does not need to be updated regularly, Hinkson said city officials felt it was necessary to do an update at this time due to community interest and need for certain amenities, such as new parking or expanded trails.
City officials are in the process of seeking bids for a proposed dek hockey rink, a new addition to the complex included in the plan update.
A second factor is the more than 17 acres of land to the north of the complex that city officials purchased within the past couple years and allows for an expansion of the complex.
Having an updated plan can also improve the city’s chances when applying for grant funding toward complex improvements, Hinkson said.
“It helps to show that the city has a road map for what we’d like to do when we apply for grants,” Hinkson said. “And it helps us because we can plan out what projects we want to pursue over time.”
The first phase of implementing this plan will involve adding a trailhead entrance and parking along South Darby Road, in the northeastern corner of the complex’s property. This would allow two trails to extend south and connect with trails that end on each side of some existing flat fields, according to city documents.
The first phase would also include a trail that connects the Lorenwood Drive neighborhood to the west of the Hermitage Athletic Complex with existing parking and facilities, allowing nearby residents to easily access the complex.
To fund the initial development, the Hermitage commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to apply for a Multimodal Transportation Fund grant through the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s Commonwealth Financing Authority.
City officials are seeking $439,600 in grant funds to cover about 70 percent of the project’s total cost of $628,000. If the application is successful, the remaining 30 percent would come from the city’s 2024 budget, according to city documents.
Other phases of the master site plan update, such as increased parking spaces or additional flat fields, will be added over time as grants and other sources of funding become available.
City officials are also able to modify or change the updated plan as needed, Hinkson said.
“This isn’t something that we’re going to implement all at once. It could be a few years, or it could be longer,” Hinkson said. “Or we might find that there’s a need or an interest from the community for something that isn’t in the plan at this time.”
