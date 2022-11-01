MERCER – Mercer County first responders could be switching to a new, improved radio system in about two years, according to the county’s emergency management director, Frank Jannetti.
“It’s a positive thing,” Jannetti said. “It will be a dramatic improvement for emergency responders, police and medical when it’s done.”
County commissioners passed on Thursday an intent to buy the new system.
A contract is being drawn, and commissioners will have to approve the contract before any work could be done.
Jannetti said switching over to the new system is about a 2-year process.
“They would have to retrofit tower sites, change infrastructure,” Jannetti said, along with several other steps involved in the process.
It’s uncertain how this will affect municipalities that might have to buy all new radio systems.
“It’s yet to be determined how distribution of radios will go when the contract is signed,” Jannetti said. “Right now, they’ve just entered into a commitment to write up a contract.”
Janetti said the result will be a new, dependable county wide emergency management system.
“There will be better coverage countywide on all radio frequencies,” Jannetti said. “Also, improved reliability and capabilities.”
