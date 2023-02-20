HERMITAGE — A new restaurant chain could be opening its first location in Hermitage, depending on a vote by the city commissioners Wednesday.
At their work session last week, the Hermitage Board of Commissioners reviewed a major land development plan for a McAlister’s Deli drive-through and sit-down restaurant.
The plan was previously approved by the Hermitage Planning Commission and recommended for approval by the commissioners, according to city documents.
If approved, the new McAlister’s Deli would be located along North Hermitage Road, across the street from the Hermitage Walmart at the intersection, Hermitage City Manager Gary Hinkson said during the work session.
Hinkson added that one of the conditions, if the plan is approved by the commissioners, will require a highway occupancy permit from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
A spokesperson for McAlister’s Deli said this planned Hermitage location would be the restaurant chain’s first in the Mercer County area, and it is expected to open sometime in winter, later this year.
The restaurant will offer “handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea.” Aside from dine-in and take-out service, McAlister’s Deli also offers catering, with a selection of sandwich trays, box lunches, desserts, a hot spud bar and more, the spokesperson said.
The commissioners will meet to vote on the land development plan, among other business, at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the city municipal building, 800 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage.
