SHARON – Julian’s Bar & Grille in Meadville is big in the community there, and that is the owner’s mindset for their new Sharon location.
Downtown Sharon welcomed the new business Saturday as it opened its doors at 234 E. State St. for take-out only, for the time being.
The menu includes croissants, pita tacos, wraps, melts, salads, burgers, entrees and veggies.
Owner D.J. York said the restaurant is looking to carry local desserts, and have local beers on tap.
“We’re big-time local,” York said. “That’s how we operate in Meadville and we’ll do the same thing here.”
York said in Meadville they sponsor soccer teams, youth T-ball, and adult softball. All the local schools look to Julian’s when they need gift cards for raffles.
“We like to give back because you guys will come back to us,” York said. “We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the community.”
Julian’s is set to open for in-store business by the end of June. Until then, to-go orders will be taken from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
York works the kitchen, and his wife, Kalli, works the front.
York went to culinary school in Pittsburgh in 1999. He lived in Pittsburgh for five years and ran two kitchens for a catering company there. He then moved back home to Meadville and ran a country club there for a stretch. He moved to Charlotte, N.C., for about eight years and worked at some “awesome” restaurants, gaining a lot of really good experience, he said.
Nine years ago, he moved back home to Meadville once again and bought Julian’s, which was in existence for 20 years prior to the purchase. Last year, he and his wife opened a catering business and this year, a second location.
York said he ended up establishing a second location in Sharon because city officials reached out to him and his wife, Kalli.
“I was nervous at first because I don’t know anyone here,” York said. “But we’ve been received really well. The fact that they reached out to us was huge.”
The city of Sharon used part of its $14 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for local businesses. Julian’s received a grant of $100,000 to start up in Sharon. It occupies the former LuLu Beans Café at East State Street and South Sharpsville Avenue.
“To be embraced when we got here was such an uplifting vibe,” York said. “We’re going to ride that out. We’re going to add to it.”
