MERCER – Mercer County President Judge Daniel P. Wallace has issued a local rule for people arrested in Mercer County for public drunkenness that affects how and when they can be released from the county jail.
The rule, approved by the county prison board, applies to public intoxication, a summary offense.
The legal term is that the defendant poses a threat of immediate physical harm to another person or to himself or herself, Wallace said.
“We don’t have any local lockups now, and that makes it very difficult for the jail,” Wallace said.
The rules of criminal procedure state that the arresting officer must make the determination whether someone poses a threat, then takes that person to Mercer County Jail.
“What do we do with them then?” Wallace said. “I understand that the jail doesn’t want to be in the position to determine whether this individual can be released.”
The local rule says that after 12 hours they may be released from jail, if the person had been arrested for public drunkenness and was under the influence of alcohol. The rule does not apply to a person arrested for being under the influence of a drug.
Wallace said the arresting officer must write a citation for public drunkenness for the person they are leaving at the jail.
After 12 hours, when the person is to be released, Wallace said they must have arranged transportation. The jail could be held liable for people walking down the rural state Route 258.
“There aren’t any sidewalks on the road and it is a liability issue and it scares me,” Wallace said. “Someone is going to get hurt, and it’s going to be catastrophic.”
Warden Mac McDuffie said public transportation arrives twice daily at the jail, and that is when they schedule releases. If the 12-hour limit hits at a time when there’s no bus, the jail has a fund to cover a taxi.
“If they have transportation, after 12 hours they can leave,” Wallace said. “The statute is that you can house them for up to 48 hours.”
Wallace asked the prison board for an advisory vote to go forward with the local rule. The rule, set by the president judge and applied to county law enforcement, is set to go into effect in 30 days.
The prison board, which includes the Mercer County commissioners, voted unanimously in favor of moving forward with the local rule.
“The rule is highly necessary,” Mercer County District Attorney Peter C. Acker said. “I think it’s highly appropriate.”
