A traffic signal on South Hermitage Road at the entrances to Tam O’Shanter Golf Course and the new FedEx distribution center will be activated Tuesday. It had been flashing yellow and red only.

HERMITAGE — A set of traffic lights along state Route 18, which have so far only blinked yellow, will become a functioning intersection this week.

The signal, located north of Interstate 80 between the Tam O’Shanter Golf Course and the new FedEx warehouse, will be turned on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

FedEx's new, 250,000-square-foot distribution center is poised to open soon on South Hermitage Road on the former site of the Tam O'Shanter Golf Course driving range, just north of Interstate 80.

The lights are hanging temporarily on wires spanning Route 18. Equipment for a permanant installation, including mast-arms, hasn’t arrived yet, PennDOT District 1 Safety Press Officer Saxon Daugherty said.

It is unknown exactly how long it may take for the permanent equipment to arrive — potentially “months,” Daugherty said.

Hermitage City Manager Gary Hinkson said the delays were caused by supply chain issues.

Like David L. Dye on Facebook or email him at ddye@sharonherald.com.

