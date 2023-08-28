HERMITAGE — A set of traffic lights along state Route 18, which have so far only blinked yellow, will become a functioning intersection this week.
The signal, located north of Interstate 80 between the Tam O’Shanter Golf Course and the new FedEx warehouse, will be turned on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The lights are hanging temporarily on wires spanning Route 18. Equipment for a permanant installation, including mast-arms, hasn’t arrived yet, PennDOT District 1 Safety Press Officer Saxon Daugherty said.
It is unknown exactly how long it may take for the permanent equipment to arrive — potentially “months,” Daugherty said.
Hermitage City Manager Gary Hinkson said the delays were caused by supply chain issues.
FedEx is building a 250,000-square-foot distribution center at 2978 S. Hermitage Road on what used to be the Tam O’Shanter Golf Course driving range.
