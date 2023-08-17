HERMITAGE – The grass is cut, the food is in and the band is booked – so New Virginia Old Home Day is ready, said Wyatt Canon.
“It’s a lot of work, but we like it,’’ Canon, a manager of the Hermitage fair said.
Canon is called upon to do much of the prep work from cutting the grass to making sure enough food is in hand. Things for the fair kick off 5 p.m. Friday where lots of food will be available from hamburgers to ice cream.
Things really get moving on Saturday as a pet parade will start at 10 a.m. immediately followed by a bike parade. At noon a formal flag raising will be held. And, of course, lots of food.
“We are making this as kid-friendly as we can,’’ Canon said. “There’s going to be lots of games going on regularly like bean bag toss and a fish pond game.’’
The band Bishop Road will starting playing at 1 p.m. and will continue playing most of the day.
For adults a corn hole tournament starts at 1 p.m. where each team is charged $20.
“All of the money we raise from that goes back to the winners,’’ Canon said.
Also, lots of raffle baskets will be on hand
This event was started in 1913 by members of the New Virginia United Methodist Church on church property in Hermitage, which was then New Virginia village in Hickory Township, Canon said.
Organizers created a separate group, the non-profit New Virginia Old Home Day Association, to hold and oversee the event. Around 1953, the group bought property on Virginia Road in Hermitage, where it has held the celebration ever since.
THE PARK is at 5360 New Virginia Road, next to the Hermitage street department garage.
