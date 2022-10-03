HERMITAGE — Buhl Park, already known for its fields and greenspaces, is setting aside an area to grow wildflowers — benefiting both the park’s wildlife and visitors.
Located near the Sandy’s Place environmental learning center, the “Sandy’s Place Meadow” features two fields surrounded by mowed trails for visitors. One plot has been allowed to grow naturally since last year, while a second plot was tilled earlier this year.
Other than maintaining the trails and occasionally cutting the grass, Buhl Park Director of Environmental Education Katie Nowland said the plots will require little to no maintenance by park staff.
“We have to check once in a while to make sure something like an oak tree doesn’t start growing,” Nowland said.
The project was funded by a grant awarded through the Mercer County Conservation District, under its SCREST, or Shenango Climate and Rural Environmental Study Team, program, Nowland said.
The first plot was started in 2021, with park staff using a seeder device to plant wildflower seeds a few inches into the ground.
Since then, the plot’s grass has grown along with multiple species of flowers, such as black-eyed susans and goldenrod. A second plot started a few weeks ago, with park staff tilling the earth before planting the wildflowers.
As the ecosystem continues to develop, Nowland said the meadow provides nutrients for local wildlife, such as dragonflies that can be seen hovering about.
The meadow can also be used by park staff for educational programs, with children at the nearby Sandy’s Place sometimes visiting the meadow for lessons, Nowland said.
Other visitors simply take advantage of the picturesque landscape for family photographs, or to photograph different plants and wildlife in the area.
“It’s such a beautiful area, and sometimes people find something completely new growing in the meadow,” Nowland said.
